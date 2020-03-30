Ask a lawyer webinar helps clear unemployment questions

People have a lot of questions regarding filing for unemployment. For some people it is their first time filing.

The Michigan Association for Justice held an ‘Ask A Lawyer Webinar’ today. The webinar covered various topics like unemployment updates and emergency leave policies.

People had the chance to send in questions. Rachel Kohl works at The University of Michigan workers right clinic and says there has been a lot of changes especially for people who are filing for the first time.

She says, “This part is very exciting its the pandemic unemployment assistance this covers people who are not normally covered in Michigan to receive unemployment benefits, it helps those people who are self employed or independent contracts to received assistance at this time.”