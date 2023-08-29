SUMMIT TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A controversial asphalt project is heading back to the Summit Township Planning Commission.

After a contentious and emotional meeting, the Summit Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to send Willbee Transit Mix’s asphalt plant back to the Planning Commission for further review.

Read more: Proposed asphalt plant in Summit Township put on hold

The project will span more than nine acres and will have four employees.

But neighbors and residents were concerns about environmental and health impacts of the proposed project as well as its potential to damage property values.

Neighbor Maggie Yarbrough tells the Trustees she’s concerns about the quality of life for her husband who has stage 4 lung cancer. He worked at another asphalt plant.

“Will the remainder of his life set him so he can enjoy the outdoors and enjoy the weather?” she asks. “We have to grandchildren graduating this year. We want to watch them graduate, but how excited can we be if he can’t breathe to be there?”

After the Trustees voted to send the project back to the Planning Commission, Yarbrough says she was “glad” officials listened.

Project Consultant Shara Wilcox says the move by the board is important to provide residents a chance to gain a better understanding of the asphalt plant.

“We’re not in a hurry,” Wilcox says. “We want everyone on the same page. And it starts with this.”

She says the project will still have additional steps before it can be started, including permits related to water and air.

An official from Willbee Transmit Mix declined to comment after the vote.

The Planning Commission will meet next month.