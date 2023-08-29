JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A township board in Jackson County is taking up the question again of a proposed asphalt plant. The plan has faced criticism during a previous meeting from people who live near the site.

The township board is considering the asphalt plant site plan and one of the permits needed for the project during tonight’s meeting. Earlier this month, the topic was put on ice after a township meeting brought heavy turnout from people who live across the street and around town.

Those opposing the plant called on township leaders to reject the request. According to planning commission meeting documents, the proposed asphalt plant area spans more than nine acres and would require four employees.

A member of Wilbee Transit Mix, Inc. said the plant will be filling a construction need in the area, but people near the site are not buying the idea.

“We just bought our house in Summit Township,” said Amanda Howard. “this was supposed to be our forever home, and if this is going to be there, we’re going to have to leave, but how are we going to sell our house? If our property value goes down? This means a lot to a lot of people.”

Board of Trustees members decided to hold off on any decisions until they had both toured a similar plant and had more members at the meeting.

That meeting is just kicking off, and we’ll bring you any decisions they make at 6 News at 11.