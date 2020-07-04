At least 3 people test positive for COVID-19 at Lansing Riverfront Animal Hospital

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — At least 3 individuals who visited the Riverfront Animal Hospital in Lansing between June 23 and July 2 have tested positive for the coronavirus, Ingham County Health Department reported.

The health department advises people who were at the Lansing veterinary clinic on those dates to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease and possibly seek testing.

People with symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, should seek immediate testing for COVID-19 and isolate themselves while awaiting results. People without symptoms may request testing if desired. Asymptomatic infections do occur and can be contagious. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath and fever.

“Riverfront Animal Hospital is now a known public exposure site to for COVID-19. Everyone who entered the vet clinic from June 23-July 2 should monitor themselves daily for symptoms,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “I strongly encourage everyone in our community to wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. We will likely continue to see public exposures like this one. Anytime you are in public, there is that potential.”

Contact tracing is ongoing and the health department suspects additional cases. Riverfront Animal Hospital is currently closed and will remain closed pending further investigation.

Locally in Ingham County, there are 1,085 cases of COVID-19 and 29 reported deaths. A total of 44,199 tests have been administered in the county.

Many options are available for coronavirus testing in the community. People can contact their primary care physician or visit a no-cost testing site: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, people should maintain a distance of 6 feet away from others, wear a mask or face covering, wash their hands, and stay home if ill.