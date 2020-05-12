At least 60 cases linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at a Meijer distribution center

Delta Twp. (WLNS)– There are at least 60 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection to an outbreak at Meijer distribution center in Delta Township.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said in a Coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon that Ingham County is the most impacted by the outbreak, with 46 confirmed cases within the county.

Barry-Eaton District Health Officer Colette Scrimger told 6 News that there are 14 cases related to the outbreak in Eaton County.

Most of the positive cases are employees who work at the center but some of the cases are family members.

The distribution center employs more than 3,000 people and remains open while the health department investigates.

In a statement sent to 6 News, a spokesperson for Meijer Corporate wrote in part: