At least 60 cases linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at a Meijer distribution center

Delta Twp. (WLNS)– There are at least 60 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection to an outbreak at Meijer distribution center in Delta Township.
Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said in a Coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon that Ingham County is the most impacted by the outbreak, with 46 confirmed cases within the county.
Barry-Eaton District Health Officer Colette Scrimger told 6 News that there are 14 cases related to the outbreak in Eaton County.
Most of the positive cases are employees who work at the center but some of the cases are family members.
The distribution center employs more than 3,000 people and remains open while the health department investigates.
In a statement sent to 6 News, a spokesperson for Meijer Corporate wrote in part:
“We have worked with the local health department and utilized detailed contact tracing measures to minimize the risk to both our work environment and the local communities of our team members. We are regularly communicating to all our team members at the location and continue to follow detailed cleaning protocols as well as daily health screenings, temperature checks and use of face masks for the safety of everyone in our complex. Any affected team members and any team member who could be identified as high risk under CDC guidelines will be paid through our pay continuation program. We continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines in response to the virus to ensure our facilities are safe, including staying vigilant with our cleaning and sanitization practices, especially at high-frequency touch points including team member work areas.“Frank J. Guglielmi
Senior Director | Corporate Communications