At the Box Office: A look at this weekend’s new movies and Golden Globe nominees

CHICAGO, IL. (WLNS) – WLNS’ Dean Richards gives gives his thoughts on recently released movies and Golden Globe nominees in today’s At the Box Office.

Malcolm & Marie, written and directed by Sam Levinson, is a black-and-white drama film following a Hollywood couple played by superstars Zendaya and John David Washington.

They are the only two actors in the film and they play the only two characters, the titular Malcolm and Marie.

According to entertainment publication Deadline, it is the first movie to be created entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 105-minute production follows the couple through a turbulent evening after the red carpet premiere of a movie directed by Washington’s character Malcolm.

Richards praises the film for Zendaya and Washington’s performance and energy, but admits that some scenes of the couple’s arguing made him “exhausted and uncomfortable”

The film received mixed reviews on critic aggregation sites, with a 58% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 59 on Metacritic.

Richards gave it a Dean’s List C.

Malcolm & Marie is available on Netflix.

Also new to the box office this weekend is Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson’s Bliss, written and directed by Mike Cahill.

In the film, Wilson plays a new divorcee and recently fired man who meets up with Salma Hayek’s character, a homeless woman that believes the world around them is all computer-generated — and that it can be manipulated.

“It’s an intriguing concept who’s weak script didn’t support and who’s ho-hum performances didn’t help,” said Richards, who gave it a Dean’s List D.

The film sits with “mostly negative” reviews on review aggregator sites, with a 41% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 33 on Metacritic.

Bliss is available on Amazon Prime.

If you’re interested in checking out some Golden Globe nominees, the film Mank received six Golden Globe nominations, the most this year.

Mank, directed by David Fincher and written by Jack Fincher is a biopic following the famed screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and the creation of the screenplay for Citizen Kane.

Review aggregators give Mank positive scores, with an 83% on Rotten tomatoes and a 79 on Metacritic.

TV’s The Crown had six Golden Globe nominations and the Trial of the Chicago Seven, also on Netflix, received six nominations as well.