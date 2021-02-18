At the Box Office: A look at this weekend’s newest films and shows

CHICAGO, Il. (WLNS) – 6 News’ Dean Richards gives his thoughts on this weekend’s latest films and TV shows.

Our first film is Nomadland, written and directed by Chloé Zhao. The movie follows the story of a widow (Frances McDormand) who leaves her recession-ravaged town to live in a van, traveling across the country and forming bonds with other drifters.

Richards described it as “one of the most moving films of the year,” and said the film’s acting and story is “Oscar-worthy.”

“The addition of actual people who lived this lifestyle adds much to this movie, and the photography will take your breath away” said Richards.

He rated the film a Dean’s List A, and review aggregator sites gave it similarly high praise, with a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% on Metacritic.

Nomadland is available in theaters and on Hulu.

For the kids there’s the Disney + original Flora & Ulysses, directed by Lena Khan. It follows a 10-year-old girl whose pet squirrel has super powers.

The plot is important, but there’s a lot of action that will keep kids interested. The target demographic leans towards the younger side, but young children will get a kick out of the rodent-laden destruction.

It receives a Dean’s List C, and review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes gives the fim a 64%.

The new Amazon Prime series Tell Me Your Secrets features complicated characters intersecting in this drama.

The show is centered around a woman who has an affair with a serial killer that finds herself in witness protection

The series premiers Friday, Feb. 19 with the first two episodes.

Kevin James of King of Queens fame plays a Nascar crew chief in the new series The Crew.

When the owner of the Bobby Spencer racing team retires and hands the team off to his daughter, James tries to protect himself from modernization – and work, in this new Netflix series.

IMDb gives the series a 6.1 out of 10.