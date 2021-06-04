At the Movies: A look at the newest movies and shows hitting screens

CHICAGO, IL (WLNS) – Looking for something to do while you escape the heat? WLNS’ Dean Richards has the latest on the new movies and shows coming out.

New this weekend, Patrick Wilson and vera Farmiga are back as Paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren in Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do it. the third in the series focuses on the couple that hasn’t met an exorcism that they didn’t like. Now set in the early 1980s, a demon slips from the body of a possessed boy into someone who dared the Devil to take his body. He accommodates him and winds up committing a brutal murder.

Enter the ghost-loving Warrens who try to prove that it was the demon that committed the murder, not the man. Along the way, there are plenty of jolts and jerks, though fewer and less intense than the two previous Conjuring movies. Think of it as scary-lite. A Dean’s list C+It’s theaters and on HBO Max.

In Spirit Untamed, a young girl moves from the city to a rural small town where she finds her kindred spirit in a wild horse. All is well until a heartless horse wrangler comes along and has different plans for her new best friend.

There is very little that’s new or unique about Spirit Untamed, but kids will like this nice story of loyalty, tradition and adventure. It’s a Dean’s List C+, Only in theaters.

For the first weekend of Pride month, Richards recommends the documentary, American Experience: Stonewall Uprising.

Originally airing on PBS 10 years ago, it follows the events surrounding the Stonewall riots in New York that sparked the gay rights movements. See it on Amazon Prime Video.