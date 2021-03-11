At the Movies: A look at the newest movies and shows hitting the big and small screens

FILE – This Aug. 13, 2020, file photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Netflix’s video streaming service has surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its expanding line-up of TV series and movies continues to captivate people stuck at home during the ongoing battle against the pandemic. The subscriber milestone highlighted Netflix’s fourth-quarter results released Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

CHICAGO, Il. (WLNS) – Looking to get away from this windy weather? WLNS’ Dean Richards is here for you with the latest films and shows for you to curl up on the couch with this weekend.

First up is The Father, where Anthony Hopkins plays an elderly man ravaged by dementia. Oscar-winner Olivia Colman plays his daughter who must make the difficult decision over whether or not to put her father in a care facility. Richards says the film covers a “touching subject” that is handled with “beauty and delicacy” by Hopkins and Colman.

“It’s a heartbreaking Dean’s List A,” said Richards.

Now on Apple TV + is the previously reviewed Cherry, from the super Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame. Tom Holland plays a war vet with PTSD and an opioid addiction that resorts to bank robbery. See Richards’ full review here.

For the family, there’s Yes Day starring Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez. The two actors play parents who decide to give their kids one day where their parents will say “yes” to anything.

It’s a “free-for-all that any kid would want to have,” said Richards. It’s on Neflix.

Liam Neeson’s Honest Thief released in theaters last fall, but it’s now available on Amazon Prime Video.

It’s a classic Neeson revenge-thriller where he plays a thief who falls in love and decides to turn himself — and $9 million of stolen money – into the authorities. He ends up being double-crossed by crooked cops, forcing him to fight his way to redemption.

“It’s predictable but fun,” said Richards, who gives the film a B.

The climactic final episode of docuseries Allen Vs Farrow premiers this Sunday.

The popular documentary follows the accusations of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving his 7-year-old daughter. The series details the custody trial and the fight between the accused father Allen and the mother Mia Farrow.

See it on HBO.

South Park‘s vaccination special premiers this weekend. The one-hour special takes on the madness we’ve all lived through this past year.

See it at SouthPark.cc.com, or on HBO Max. Warning, it is very R rated.