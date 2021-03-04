At the Movies: A look at the newest movies coming out this week

CHICAGO, Il. (WLNS) – Run out of stuff to stream? 6 News’ Dean Richards is here for you with his thoughts on the newest movies.

Coming 2 America is a direct sequel to the comedy classic from 1988. Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Prince Akeem, as well as several other side characters.

Akeem learns he has a son in America, setting off an adventure to bring his son into the royal line.

“While the new coming to America doesn’t have its knee-slapping fish-out-of water surprises that the original did, there is a very charming nostalgia to the original version,” said Richards. “It’s a couple of hours of very comforting laughs.” He rates it a Dean’s List A-.

It’s available March 5 on Amazon Prime.

Chaos Walking is a sci-fi drama starring Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley and Spider-Man’s Tom Holland.

The story surrounds a space-traveller played by Ridley who crash-lands on a planet where all the women are dead, and all the men have what’s called “the Noise,” something that makes all their innermost thoughts manifest for all to see.

A farmhand, played by Holland, finds Ridley and tries to hide her, “setting off a cat-and-mouse chase that is, very much like the storyline and special effects, pretty routine and uncompelling,” said Richards.

He rates it a Dean’s List C-.

Boogie is the story of a Chinese-American basketball player that has to balance his skills on the court, his parents’ expectations, and romance, all while trying to score a free-ride to a top university.

“There are too many side stories and fairly clumsy writing bogging it down,” said Richards. He also rates this film a C-.

It’s in theaters now.

Raya and the Lost Dragon is a Disney animated film where the hero Raya comes to the aid of an ancient world that’s plagued by a curse that turns humans and dragons into stone for 500 years.

“It’s a great story for all but provides especially strong Southeastern Asian characters, something that can be especially hard to find in movies,” said Richards, who rated the film an A.

Raya and the Lost Dragon is in theaters and Disney+ now.