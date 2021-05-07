At the Movies: A look at the newest movies this weekend

CHICAGO, Il. (WLNS) – It’s Friday, and that means Dean Richards is here for you with the latest movies hitting the screen.

First is Here Today starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. Crystal plays a veteran comedy writer who becomes unlikely friends with a rough-around-the-edges street singer.

He’s an elder on a comedy writing team for a Saturday Night Live spoof, but he begins to show signs of memory loss.

Haddish helps Crystal breathe life into every moment and spend his waning days with people who care about him.

Co-written and directed by Crystal, Richards is reminded of why he’s been one of the best comedy actors.

Haddish’s performance lets us see a more bombastic side of her that isn’t seen in her standup.

It’s a Dean’s list B+, only in theaters.

For sci-fi fans, the new superhero show Jupiter’s Legacy is the latest comic book adaptation to hit Netflix.

The 8-episode season follows a group of child superheroes that try to follow the standard their parents set in the 1930s.

Wrath of Man follows Jason Statham who plays an armored truck driver with some special skills that has his co-workers wondering just who he really is.

This is a classic revenge movie that has a stronger emphasis on spectacle than story, it’s a Dean’s List C. It’s only in theaters.