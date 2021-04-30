At the Movies: A look at the two newest movies hitting streaming services this weekend

CHICAGO, Il. (WLNS) – Two new films are hitting the screens this weekend, and WLNS’ Dean Richards is here for you with his thoughts on the latest movies.

First up is Michael B. Jordan’s newest franchise, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.

In this political-action thriller, Jordan plays John Clark, who you may know from the Jack Ryan series.

Clark is an elite Navy Seal who’s pregnant wife is killed in what appears to be a Russian/American conspiracy.

Richards describes it as a “perfectly choreographed action action-adventure” flick, but says that the story is somewhat textbook.

The gritty action and Jordan’s emotion should still be enough to keep the audience engaged.

It received a Dean’s List B. See it on Amazon Prime.

For the family there’s The Mitchells VS The Machines, an animated romp that follows the titular Mitchells on a road trip after the world’s electronics come to life and stage an uprising.

Aided by two friendly robots, the family saves themselves and the planet from the rogue robots.

It’s available on Netflix.