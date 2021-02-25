At the Movies: A look at this week’s newest movies

Movie-goers wearing masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus are spaced apart as they watch a movie in a newly reopened cinema in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on Monday, July 20, 2020. China is going back to the movies. Following months of closure, limited numbers of movie goers were allowed back Monday in cities where the risk of virus infection is considered low. (Chinatopix via AP)

CHICAGO, Il. (WLNS) – Looking for something to watch this weekend? WLNS’ Dean Richards rates the newest movies in this week’s At the Movies.

First up is The United States vs. Billie Holiday, a biopic following the life of the titular superstar. The film covers her rise to stardom, her tumultuous life as a celebrity, and the FBI’s pursuit to take her down over her song Strange Fruit.

It’s a heartbreaking tale. Singer Andra Day makes her film debut, as she portrays Holiday in a powerful manner. The story of a woman persecuted by her own government is well told, but some of the melodrama can get in the way of Day’s surprisingly deep performance.

Richards gives the picture a Dean’s List B-. Review aggregator sites were a little more critical, with Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic giving the movie a 59% and 52% respectively.

The Russo brothers are hot off the heels of their last film, the highest grossing movie of all time Avengers: Endgame, and their newest production shows us that they don’t need flashy special effects and blockbuster budgets to make a movie.

Cherry follows a war hero played by Tom Holland who returns from the Middle East with PTSD and opium addiction. He turns to a life of crime and bank robbing to pay for his addiction, taking his girlfriend down with him.

Spider-Man star Holland proves that he’s more than a web-slinging super hero, but the movie still left much to be desired.

Richards scores the movie a Dean’s List B-, but Rotten Tomatoes was less favorable with a 39% score.

Our final film, The World’s a Little Blurry is a documentary following the life of pop sensation Billie Eilish and her rise to stardom.

You wouldn’t think the life of such a young star would be interesting, but the documentary is compelling and Eilish is as charismatic as ever.

It receives a Dean’s List B.