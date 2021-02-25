At the Movies: A look at this week’s newest movies

CHICAGO, Il. (WLNS) – Looking for something to watch this weekend? WLNS’ Dean Richards rates the newest movies in this week’s At the Movies.
First up is The United States vs. Billie Holiday, a biopic following the life of the titular superstar. The film covers her rise to stardom, her tumultuous life as a celebrity, and the FBI’s pursuit to take her down over her song Strange Fruit.
It’s a heartbreaking tale. Singer Andra Day makes her film debut, as she portrays Holiday in a powerful manner. The story of a woman persecuted by her own government is well told, but some of the melodrama can get in the way of Day’s surprisingly deep performance.
Richards gives the picture a Dean’s List B-. Review aggregator sites were a little more critical, with Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic giving the movie a 59% and 52% respectively.
The Russo brothers are hot off the heels of their last film, the highest grossing movie of all time Avengers: Endgame, and their newest production shows us that they don’t need flashy special effects and blockbuster budgets to make a movie.
Cherry follows a war hero played by Tom Holland who returns from the Middle East with PTSD and opium addiction. He turns to a life of crime and bank robbing to pay for his addiction, taking his girlfriend down with him.
Spider-Man star Holland proves that he’s more than a web-slinging super hero, but the movie still left much to be desired.
Richards scores the movie a Dean’s List B-, but Rotten Tomatoes was less favorable with a 39% score.
Our final film, The World’s a Little Blurry is a documentary following the life of pop sensation Billie Eilish and her rise to stardom.
You wouldn’t think the life of such a young star would be interesting, but the documentary is compelling and Eilish is as charismatic as ever.
It receives a Dean’s List B.