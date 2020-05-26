AT&T launches texting campaign to support Mid-Michigan flooding recovery

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — People can now text FLOOD to 20222 to give a one-time $25 donation to residents of Midland and Gladwin Counties who are facing damages due to the floods as a result of a new text campaign launched by AT&T Michigan.

The effort will work on any cell phone provider and donation costs will appear on the contributor’s next cell phone bill. (message and data rates may apply)

AT&T Michigan launched the text campaign today to make it easier to donate to flooding relief and recovery efforts.

AT&T also donated $25,000 to the United Ways in Midland and Gladwin counties, which will receive all proceeds from the campaign.

“Our hearts go out to the Mid-Michigan residents dealing with last week’s unimaginable flooding on top of the struggles that already exist due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said AT&T Michigan President David Lewis. “Recovery from this disaster won’t be easy and that’s why we are proud to donate to the cause and launch a text-to-give campaign to allow people to donate to the Mid-Michigan recovery efforts.”

On May 19, Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Midland County and requested a federal disaster declaration, which was approved by President Trump on May 21. Gladwin, Arenac and Saginaw Counties were added to state’s emergency declaration on May 22.