AT&T launches texting campaign to support Mid-Michigan flooding recovery

News

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:
texting-at-work-cell-phone_162414

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — People can now text FLOOD to 20222 to give a one-time $25 donation to residents of Midland and Gladwin Counties who are facing damages due to the floods as a result of a new text campaign launched by AT&T Michigan.

The effort will work on any cell phone provider and donation costs will appear on the contributor’s next cell phone bill. (message and data rates may apply)

AT&T Michigan launched the text campaign today to make it easier to donate to flooding relief and recovery efforts.

AT&T also donated $25,000 to the United Ways in Midland and Gladwin counties, which will receive all proceeds from the campaign.

“Our hearts go out to the Mid-Michigan residents dealing with last week’s unimaginable flooding on top of the struggles that already exist due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said AT&T Michigan President David Lewis. “Recovery from this disaster won’t be easy and that’s why we are proud to donate to the cause and launch a text-to-give campaign to allow people to donate to the Mid-Michigan recovery efforts.”

On May 19, Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Midland County and requested a federal disaster declaration, which was approved by President Trump on May 21. Gladwin, Arenac and Saginaw Counties were added to state’s emergency declaration on May 22.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar