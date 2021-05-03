AT&T to give donation to Lansing Police to solve cold-case homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Telecommunications company AT&T is set to give the Lansing Police Department a $10,000 donation to help solve cold case murders in lansing.

The donation will go to the Cold Case Unit.

The City of Lansing has over 85 unsolved homicide cases.

The donation is to be given Tuesday, May 4 at 12:30 p.m.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is scheduled to appear, alongside Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green, Detroit Crime Commission Executive Director Andy Arena, AT&T Michigan Director of External Affairs Yvette Collins, and an unnamed family member of a crime victim.