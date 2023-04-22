EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — During Friday’s Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting, attendees, including alumni, students and donors, weighed in on the departure of former Eli Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta.

Gupta was reported to have failed to report sexual misconduct at an event last year, and interim MSU President Teresa Woodruff asked for his resignation.

He was at the meeting, and multiple people in attendance asked for the university to reinstate him, while others shared their support of Woodruff’s decision.

“The interim president did not follow university’s policies and procedures and in fact violated many of them in terminating Sanjay Gupta,” said Nancy Vella, a donor and MSU alumnus.

“If my entire organization of undergraduate students understands how to and consistently reports issues we hear about no matter if we know someone else already has, a dean should be absolutely doing the same,” said Jo Kovach, MSU Student Body President.

As for Gupta’s future with the university, Rema Vassar, Chair of the MSU Board of Trustees, said that’s to be determined by the administration.

Michigan State University declined to comment about the possibility of his reinstatement.