Attorney for accused teacher speaks out

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A high school teacher is on leave after a former student wrote the superintendent with claims that he behaved inappropriately.

Teacher and coach Matt Resor hadn’t missed a Friday night football game at Hanover-Horton High School in thirty years until last week, according to his attorney Mike Nichols.

“That was a really, really tough day for Matt and his family,” Nichols said.

Resor stayed home on paid administrative leave after the school’s superintendent got an email from a former student with serious misconduct allegations against him.

Nichols says he’s doing everything he can to prove Resor’s innocence, including taking a polygraph test related to the claims in the email to the superintendent.

“It’s important to know that Matt passed the polygraph,” Nichols said. “He’s really wrestling with these issues and being away from his students and his role.”

Members of the Hanover-Horton community have spoken out online, showing their support for Resor in a Facebook group. Resor says he appreciates all the support, and Nichols says it’s a sign of his character and integrity.

“This was the guy who a lot of the kids went to, not just the counselor,” Nichols said. “This is the guy who really listened, cared and gave feedback and direction.”

The investigation is ongoing. Resor’s attorney says they’re cooperating with the Jackson County prosecutor’s office in any way they can. Now he wants to help Resor get back to serving his students.