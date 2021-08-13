Attorney for Whitmer Kidnapping Plot alleges entrapment, seeks phone data

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Adam fox is accused of being one of the leaders of the plot.

His attorney is requesting access to more phone recordings from the investigation He says his client is a victim of entrapment.

“The idea is that without the government informants sort of bringing him in, he otherwise would not have engaged in allegedly illegal activity,” said attorney Michael Nichols of Nichols Law Firm in East Lansing.

He calls this a unique and complex case.

Fox’s defense, along with others accused in the kidnapping plot, are claiming that they were pushed into the plan. Entrapped by paid, undercover informants.

But that is hard to prove.



The new scope focuses on the cell phone data for the informants with specifically that of an informant called “Big Dan”.

In the transcript, he encourages Fox to target the governor’s boat, home and more.

Nichols says this will be a unique case that everyone will be watching.

“At this point, the judge is probably going to either issue an order, or schedule this dispute for an oral argument in court, or perhaps, order both sides to engage in additional or supplemental briefing.”

The defense team for Fox plans to release more information Monday.

Plus, an attorney representing one of the men being tried in Jackson county says he will be filing a similar motion in state court.

