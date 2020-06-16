Attorney General announces first seven proposals for police reform in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced seven proposals as part of a series of actions for police reform. The proposals seek to increase transparency surrounding law enforcement agencies and ensure accountability from and for law enforcement officers.

In an interview with 6 News, Nessel said proper oversight of officers and agencies is “sorely lacking” and the proposals aim to address that.

The proposals include:

Authorizing the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) to suspend or revoke a license when an officer: (a) engages in conduct that adversely affects the ability and fitness of the police officer to perform his or her job duties; or (b) engages in conduct that is detrimental to the reputation, integrity or discipline of the police department where the police officer is employed.

Mandating that law enforcement agencies maintain all disciplinary records of a police officer in his or her personnel file.

Requiring MCOLES to create a statewide misconduct registry of verified claims that is accessible by the public.

Amending the Public Employee Benefits Forfeiture Act (MCL 38.2701, et al.) so that officers forfeit their retirement benefits upon conviction of a felony related to misconduct while on duty.

Mandating law enforcement agencies report use of force data, disaggregated by race, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion and age.

Creating an independent investigative and prosecutorial process for deaths that involve the actions of law enforcement officers.

Requiring continuing education for law enforcement officers as a license requirement; improving and standardizing police policies and trainings (including de-escalation, cultural competence and implicit bias trainings).

“These are the same types of things that we do with all professional licenses. All other licenses are subject to the same sorts of oversight,” Nessel said.

The AG added that she hopes the proposals aren’t viewed as political.

“I’m hoping that people will look at this and not know if it came from a democrat or republican and not know necessarily that this came from the top law enforcement official in the state of Michigan because I really think that if you analyze what we’re suggesting, it shouldn’t be partisan in nature,” she said.

The Michigan State Police released a statement in response to Nessel’s announcement, calling the reforms “another positive step toward increasing accountability and transparency in policing and they merit further discussion and review by stakeholders.”

Col. Joe Gasper, Director of the Michigan State Police wrote in part:

“The role and responsibility of police officers in our society is a great one; one in which our authority is derived from the trust and support of the people we serve, which means we need to be responsive and accountable, willing to listen and take action for the betterment of all. I offer my full commitment, and that of my agency, in working alongside all who are interested in improving policing in Michigan.”