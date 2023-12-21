UPDATE: The Minards will be arraigned on the felony charges Jan. 3, 2024 at 9 a.m. in 54-B District Court in East Lansing.

UPDATE: Investigation began, officials say, when Chatfield’s former sister-in-law, Rebekah Chatfield, filed a criminal complaint accusing the former Speaker of sexual assault.

Lansing Attorney Jamie White represents Rebekah.

“She [Rebekah] appreciates the efforts of the attorney general. The AG has kept us abreast regarding the timeline of the investigation and that is appreciated,” White said in a text messages to 6 News. “Teachers grooming students and having sex with students is the most frightening type of assault. We have to trust that our school systems are safe and that people will be held accountable that violate that trust. We are going to continue to cooperate with AG if requested to do so.”

UPDATE: Nessel alleges Michigan Campaign Finance Act is in part responsible for the abuses. She said the act lacks “clarity” and “transparency.” She alleges the Minard’s exploited those weaknesses. She said some of the alleged criminal activity was “concrete abuses in black and white.”

She said she intends to make recommendations for changes to the law when the full investigation is completed.

UPDATE: Law enforcement executed warrants on the Minard’s home in Bath Township in Feb. 2022.

(FILE/WLNS)

UPDATE: Investigation into former Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield continues, Nessel says.

UPDATE: Charges include operating a criminal enterprise, embezzlement and more.

UPDATE: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged Ann and Robert Minard with multiple crimes related to lobbying efforts, political nonprofits and other organizations. She alleges they misappropriated over $500,000.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has scheduled a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to announce “charges in public integrity investigation.”

Before the news conference details have been hard to come by.

