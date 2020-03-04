Attorney General Dana Nessel hosts first “Scam JAM” to raise awareness about consumer protection

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel highlighted the importance of National Consumer Protection Week at her first “AG Scam Jam” – a town hall focused on consumer protection.

The event was hosted Wednesday afternoon at the East Lansing Public Library.

The “JAM” (Just Ask Me) session was an opportunity for consumers to ask questions and for Nessel to share specifically what her office can and cannot do in consumer protection enforcement.

“There’s so many great things that the department of attorney general does to help protect the public, but I can’t think of anything more important that we can do than making sure people don’t fall victim to so many of these scams and cons that are out there,” Nessel said.

The Attorney General highlighted common scams and key tips on how to avoid them. She also spoke about the various resources the Michigan Department of Attorney General provides and broke down the consumer complaint process.

Here are the top 10 consumer complaint categories of 2019:

Personal Service Providers Telecommunications, Cable and Satellite TV Motor Vehicle and Automobiles Credit and Financial Concerns Retail Internet Landlord and Tenant Contractors Health Service Providers Travel

The Dept. of Attorney General encourages consumers to contact the Consumer Protection Team to file a complaint online at mi.gov/agcomplaints or via phone by calling 877-765-8388.