Attorney General Dana Nessel reissues scam alert on calls claiming to be from health departments

FILE – In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a scam alert regarding phone calls from scammers claiming to be from a local or state health department.

The callers may offer prospective victims grants, medication or free COVID-19 testing. They may also tell potential victims that there is some sort of grievance filed against them.

They may ask for personal information such as your social security number, birthdate, address or Medicard number.

Nessel said to never give these scammers any personal information and to hang up immediately.

“Bad actors have taken advantage of this pandemic at every turn – this is no different,” Nessel said. “Be wary of unsolicited calls claiming to be from a state or local health department or vaccination clinics. State and local health departments will never call you with threats or unrealistic demands that include asking you to hand over information like your social security number, birthdate or address.”

To report a potential scam, Michiganders can file a complaint with the AG’s office.

Their contact info is: