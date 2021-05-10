Attorney General Dana Nessel reminds Michiganders to verify licenses before hiring for projects

FILE – In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General has released a Consumer Protection video reminding Michiganders to verify the licenses of workers before hiring them for home projects.

“For any home project, skilled workers are required to be licensed by the state,” said Nessel in a press release.

“An unlicensed skilled worker may not have proper training or may not know the latest standards to ensure their work is dependable and safe for you and your family, so it’s imperative you do your homework by checking if someone is properly licensed before you hire them.”

Michiganders can verify a license by visiting LARA’s website.

This video is part of Nessel’s series of consumer protection PSAs.