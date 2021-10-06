Attorney General Dana Nessel responds to temporary block on Texas abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked Texas’ ban on abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy.

The ban garnered national attention controversy, as most people don’t know they are pregnant until after 6 weeks, making the law effectively a ban on nearly all abortions.

“We can celebrate this win tonight, but the work continues tomorrow to ensure a woman’s right to make decisions in respect to her own body is protected. The ruling in Texas will no doubt be challenged, and the fight is just beginning. I am proud to be among the attorneys general who supported the Department of Justice in this effort and remain committed to countering continued attacks on reproductive rights,” said Nessel.

