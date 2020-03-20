Attorney General Dana Nessel says her e-mail was hacked, warns people of scams

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel has reported that her email account was hacked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several users received this morning a spoof email pretending to be from Attorney General Nessel.  Similar emails have been received by other State agencies with most of them being related to a gift card scam.

Please don’t reply to suspicious emails, when you reply to try to find out who is sending the email, what you do is confirm to the spammer they reached a valid email address and you’ll be in their list forever.  

You’ll receive more spam that you’ll be unable to block as they will be coming from different email addresses. Scammers use software to automate the spam to generate thousands and thousands of different email addresses.  

In addition to that, when you reply back to the spammer and confirm your email address as valid, scammers will have an account they will try to hack, and also use to email other people in our organization using your email address as the sender.  

The email may not be coming from you but people will open the email because they know you.

The correct thing to do:

·         Forward any suspicious email to abuse@michigan.gov using the button “Forward as Attachment” in your menu bar. 

·         Learn to recognize signs of a suspicious email.  The formatting, the font, the logo, the sender email address, all these are signs this is not an internal sender. Please be aware for possible scams. 

