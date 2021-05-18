Attorney General Dana Nessel warns of Amazon scam calls

FILE – In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel has reissued consumer alerts on robocalls. The Attorney General’s office says it’s in response to their department getting several complaints related to Amazon scam calls.

In press release issued from their department they stated scammers were calling people impersonating Amazon customer service.

“If you are contacted by an unsolicited caller asking for your personal information and if they insist there is a problem with any of your accounts—don’t fall for it,” Nessel said. “Bad actors are working overtime in an effort to bamboozle you out of your hard-earned money. If you are an Amazon customer, log in to your account directly through the mobile app or website to verify your order status or contact customer service.”

Tips from the Attorney General’s Office on Spotting an “Amazon Scam:”

Be skeptical of unsolicited calls. Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect.

Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website and will never ask you for remote access to your device.

Amazon will never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide sensitive personal information.

Any customer who receives a questionable email or call from a person impersonating an Amazon employee should report them to Amazon customer service immediately.

If you receive a scam call and would like to report the suspicious behavior call 877-765-8388.