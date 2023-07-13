LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Just hours after Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit, appeared on a live video feed in district court, Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her office will be conducting the state prosecution of Trice and “will prosecute all state charges in one trial.”

Trice faces various federal and local charges in the kidnapping and death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

In documents from the federal investigation, investigators say Trice stabbed the mother of Cole-Smith multiple times while in an apartment in Lansing. He then stole a white Chevy Impala registered to the woman’s mother and was later found and arrested in the Detroit area. The documents also showed a photograph of a pink phone charging cord they say Trice used to strangle Cole-Smith before leaving her body in an alley.

“The Department has begun the process of reviewing police reports for potential murder charges,” the Attorney General’s office said. “Charges previously announced against Trice will be reviewed and reissued by the Department of Attorney General.”

“This is a tragic case, and by consolidating the prosecution into one venue, we are recognizing the hardship the surviving victim and family continue to face,” said Nessel. “I am grateful for the partnership with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy which allow all of us to place the victims’ needs first while seeking justice for Wynter and her mother.”

“By having one prosecutorial entity handling the entire course of conduct, there will be a single point of contact for law enforcement, consistency for the victims and Wynter’s family as well as provide for judicial economy by having consolidated court hearings,” said John Dewane, Ingham County Prosecutor.

“In the wake of unspeakable tragedy and unimaginable pain, the decision for Attorney General Nessel to assume prosecution of this case across multiple counties brings consolidation of prosecution and compassion to the victim and her family,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “By consolidating resources, and a multi-county prosecution approach it will allow truth and justice to be pursued and bring about a resolution that will not only be fundamentally fair but offer solace to the victim’s family.”

“There are multiple jurisdictions that could handle this case, including mine,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “State prosecutors have caucused about this horrific case. It is critically important to all of us that we consider how Wynter’s mother will have to cope with the facts in this case — her daughter’s kidnapping and murder, as well as her own vicious assault. She should not have to travel back and forth to Detroit and any other jurisdiction among various courts.”