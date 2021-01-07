Attorney General Nessel Cautions Seniors and Senior Living Facilities About Stimulus Payments

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. The U.S. Treasury and IRS have sent out the bulk of the second economic impact payments, which are intended to provide some relief to Americans. However, frustration is high among millions of people who did not receive payments yet and must wait for the mail or file their taxes before they receive it. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement today reminding residents of nursing homes and care facilities that the Economic Impact Payments (EIPs), often called stimulus checks, belong to the individual named on the check, not the nursing home or care facility in which they reside.

The second round of stimulus checks has been approved and payments are being sent out.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reported that during the first round of stimulus payments, some nursing homes and assisted living communities were taking those payments from their residents, particularly those on Medicaid. The residents were reportedly coerced into signing over their checks to the facility in which they were housed.

“If someone qualifies for a stimulus payment, it is theirs to keep and is not owed to the care facility where they live. If someone suspects they are being coerced into signing over their payment, I urge you to report it to my office,” Nessel said. “We are committed to protecting Michigan’s vulnerable population and will thoroughly review any complaints we receive for wrongdoing and pursue additional legal action if warranted.”

The Attorney General’s office has not received any reports of this happening in Michigan, but anyone with evidence of a facility demanding a senior resident’s EIP payment is encouraged to report it to the Attorney General’s office as follows: