LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel shared her support Friday for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s decision to file an emergency application to reverse a recent decision that struck down the state’s anti-terrorism statute.

The Department of Attonery General says the 2002 law made it a crime to issue a terrorist threat or falsely report an act of terrorism. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that this statute was unconstitutional because it does not “require proof that the defendant subjectively understood the threatening nature of the statements or acted recklessly when making them.”

Nessel says that the Court of Appeals’ decision was made in error. She says prosecutors are already required to prove that defendants intended to intimidate or coerce the public.

Nessel urges the Michigan Supreme Court to either grant a brief to reinstate the law immediately or follow the Wayne County Prosecutor’s request to grant a stay on the new rulings’ precedential effect.

The Department of Attorney General says they have eight cases pending under this statute, and additional cases throughout Michigan could face dismissal if action isn’t taken.

“There is no doubt that the anti-terrorism law has stopped threats that disrupt our state and has saved lives,” said Nessel in a news release sent to 6 News. “Striking down this crucial law hinders my office’s ability and the ability of prosecutors in all 83 counties from doing their jobs to hold those who threaten our communities accountable, making Michigan less safe.”

This reversal could impact people accused of breaking the law, including Michigan State University student Hope Duncan. She was charged with making a false report of terrorism over a social media post.

Mike Nichols, Duncan’s attorney, says that Nessel should not refer to the Michigan Supreme Court but to the State of Michigan.

“You should be talking to the state legislature to fix the statute, but either way, I don’t think it affects Duncan because what Hope Duncan did was not unlawful. It was wrongheaded, and irresponsible, and immature,” said Nichols.

Nichols says the recent appeals court decision in Michigan v. Michael Joseph Kvasnicka declared Duncan’s charges unconstitutional.

“If the law is changed or reinstated. I don’t think that affects Hope, because what Hope did is simply not illegal even if you look at the statute that they’ve charged her with,” said Nichols.

In the social media post, Duncan allegedly wrote, “There is going to be another shooting at Michigan State. I’m so glad. This school definitely deserves it and everyone here should die.”

Nichols says her post may have been inappropriate. However, it is still protected under free speech.

“If that’s what she said. I would say it’s irresponsible, impertinent, but not illegal. There’s a difference,” said Nichols.