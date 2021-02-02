Attorney General Nessel warns consumers to be on alert for law enforcement robocall scams

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release on Tuesday for Michiganders to be aware of scammers posing as law enforcement agencies or other organizations demanding payment for warrants/services via gift card.

Robocalls have been reported spoofing (falsifying their phone number) and appearing as law enforcement phone numbers. When answered, they may claim that the victim’s name is related to a crime and there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The scammer tells the victim to wire money or purchase gift cards to make the warrant disappear.

“My office is committed to our consumer protection work because we recognize that bad actors will truly stop at nothing to swindle anyone out of their personal information and hard earned money,” said Nessel.

“Make sure to be aware that no law enforcement agency will ever contact you by phone demanding that you pay, regardless of payment method, for your warrant to disappear. Spoofing allows scammers to disguise their actual phone numbers and instead show a local phone number on the caller ID. If you receive one of these calls, hang up immediately. Do not fall for it.”

These bad actors often pose as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, local police chiefs and other authorities.

“The framework of these scams – whether it’s a law enforcement, grandparent, or tech support scam – are always the same. The demands are urgent, they prey on fear, and they always insist on an untraceable payment method,” said Nessel. “The fact is, anyone who demands payment by gift card is a scammer, period. No reputable company or government agency will ever demand payment via gift card.”

The Attorney General’s website has a page dedicated to combating robocalls.

A library of consumer alerts is also available to the public and number of scam examples.

To report fraud, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team online or by calling 877-765-8388.