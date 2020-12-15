Attorney General Nessel Warns of Drop-Shipping Scams During Holiday Season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing a warning to consumers about drop-shipping scams in a video for the 20 Days of Scams holiday consumer protection series.

“It’s important for Michiganders to be extra careful when shopping online,” Nessel said. “In one’s eagerness to purchase a gift or other necessities this holiday season, consumers run the risk of falling into a scheme that will cost more money than it should. Drop-shippers may attempt to lure in customers with flashy websites and products that appear to be on sale, but consumers must be cautious that the websites they are visiting are legitimately run operations.”

Drop-shipping is when an individual or entity sets up a website and sells products that the seller does not actually have. When an order is placed, the seller sends it to a third party who then ships the product directly to the buyer. Consumers are essentially paying more than what a product costs for someone else to order the product for them.

While drop-shipping is not illegal, there is a lot of room for problems and abuse for buyers and sellers.

A risk seen in some cases of drop-shipping is that the product seen online may not be the product a consumer receives – or worse, they never receive the product at all.

To avoid falling victim to a drop-shipping scam, Nessel’s office said to keep the following in mind: