LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel obtained an emergency parole appeal in the case of John Robert Lee, 44.

He was scheduled to be released on parole Thursday, Jan. 11. A Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Carol Kuhnke issued a stay on Lee’s release while the Attorney General’s appeal of the parole decision moves forward.

Lee entered a no contest plea in 1999 to kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct first degree charges. He was given two consecutive life sentences with the possibility for parole.

Robert Lee Bell, 44. COURTESY MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

On Dec. 13, 2023, the Michigan Parole Board approved a 48-month parole for Lee.

The Attorney General argues the parole was an “abuse of discretion” by the gubernatorially appointed board.

A a news release from the AG, the Lee’s crime and plea were explained. During the original court proceedings Lee did not contest the allegations, the AG release notes. Those allegations included that he stopped a 13-year-old girl while she was riding her bike. At gun point, he ordered her into his truck and drove her to his mother’s home. There, he raped her in the garage.

The news release also notes that Lee’s pre-sentencing report and ongoing monitoring in the Michigan Department of Corrections show a high likelihood he will offend again.

A status conference on the case will be held in Washtenaw County Circuit Court Jan. 30.