LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — DTE has asked the Michigan Public Service Commission to increase gas rates by nearly 10% but Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she’ll be reviewing the request.

She’s sought permission to intervene in the case.

The proposed increase in gas rates would mean an extra $266 million annually for DTE, but it would also put a higher burden on customers, and make it harder for some to keep their homes warm all winter.

The Attorney General’s office will be working with expert witnesses, to carefully examine DTE’s request and “will argue against any increases in costs that are not reasonable and tailored to provide benefits to DTE’s customers”, according to a statement from the office released on Tuesday.

The company supplies natural gas to 1.3 million customers across the state and electricity to approximately 2.2 million customers, mostly concentrated in Southeast Michigan.

Large utilities like this are often subject to state oversight. In past years, cases handled by the Michigan Public Service Commission have helped save Michigan consumers more than $2 billion.

Still, officials say they are concerned about the clear pattern of repeated rate increases that come before the Commission.

“This is yet another in a continuing string of multi-hundred-million-dollar cases brought by the company,” Nessel said. “We will approach DTE’s latest gas rate increase request as we have every one that has come before it, and work to ensure that natural gas costs are affordable for our state’s utility customers”.