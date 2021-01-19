Attorney General’s office charges former Sturgis police chief with drunken driving

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Sturgis Police Chief Geoffrey Smith has been charged with three misdemeanors stemming from an alleged drunk driving incident in August, announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release.

Smith, 46, was charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, one count of operating a motor vehicle with an unlawful alcohol blood level, and one count of operating a motor vehicle with a high blood-alcohol content.

He waived his arraignment on Jan. 12 and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing at 9 a.m. Jan. 29 in St. Joseph County 3B District Court.

“Those of us who choose to work as public servants must hold ourselves to a higher standard and ensure the trust placed in us by the people is not broken,” Nessel said. “As public servants, we answer to the people we chose to represent and serve in our official duties, and we must conduct ourselves at all times with the public’s best interest in mind.”

Smith resigned his position from the Sturgis Police Department immediately after the incident on August 15, in which he allegedly struck a parked vehicle while driving under the influence southbound on Lakeview Avenue in Sturgis.

According to the AG, lab test results following the accident show Smith’s blood alcohol level at the time was .208 percent.

The Attorney General’s office agreed to review the case following a request from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, due to a conflict of interest.