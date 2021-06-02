Attorney General’s office hosts a series of expungement events

FLINT, Mich (WLNS) Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office will host its first expungement fair in flint, today. The event will be co-hosted by the Genesee County Sheriff’s office at 10 am.

Today’s event was announced last month and will be the first of a series of events hosted by the Attorney Generals’ office. This event has had over 1,000 people sign up will last until 8 pm.

Opening remarks will be made by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Congressman Dan Killdee.



Michigan’s new expungement law took effect back in April, creating a specific process to expunge certain offenses that are no longer crimes.



This comes after the passage of Proposal 1, which legalized the possession and use of recreational marijuana for adults in Michigan. Qualifying misdemeanor marijuana convictions to be eligible for expungement.

Today’s main focus will be on the required application process to do just that. Similar events are expected to be announced soon and are said to be throughout the state.

Later this evening, the Eaton County Courts will be participating in a public information seminar regarding all the changes made to expungement laws and plans to host a clinic later this month.









