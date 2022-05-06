WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – You’ve probably heard a lot about the leaked SCOTUS draft that shows that Roe V. Wade may be overturned soon, but how did it happen? What was the motivation behind it? And what does it mean for the court going forward?

“This is essentially an unprecedented circumstance where an actual draft opinion is released. I mean, there’s been situations in the past where there have been leaks or there’s been strong innuendo as to what a vote is going to be or what an outcome would be, but here to actually see a draft opinion, that is unprecedented, never in the court’s history that I’m aware of,” said attorney Matt Nelson.

