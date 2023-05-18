MIDLAND, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorneys held a press conference on Thursday to update the public on the Mass Tort lawsuit.

The suit came after the failure of two dams in Midland County back in 2020.

The flooding that resulted affected thousands of people around Midland, Sanford and Edenville.

Attorneys say the tragedy was preventable and they want the State of Michigan to provide relief

But progress is slow.

“After three years, you would think that someone from the State of Michigan would step forward and do something other than defend, deny and delay, but it remains nothing,” said Attorney Ven Johnson.

The attorneys are calling on the state legislature to speed up the process of providing relief to the affected families.