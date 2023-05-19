EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The annual Pam Posthumus Signature at the Breslin Center earned more than $750,000 for programs around Michigan that work to prevent child abuse and neglect.

The event raised money to expand prevention programs in all 83 of Michigan’s counties.

Guests with winning auction bids took home prized items like Detroit Lions game packages, a trip to the U.S. Open golf tournament and rare MSU memorabilia.

Funds from the auction help programs pay for parent support and education, family resource centers and adverse childhood experiences prevention.

All private donations and state funding are eligible to be multiplied through Children Trust Michigan federal funding.

The auction is named after Pam Posthumus, a longtime advocate for child safety.

For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/ChildrenTrustMichigan.