Denali is a sweet and loving Aussie girl, 8 years old, deaf, and looking for a sweet and loving family.

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Denali is a sweet senior Aussie, looking for a family or owner to love, and in need of a little extra care, because she’s deaf.

The Australian Shepherd, age 8, would benefit from a family who understands she needs some extra care, like waking her up before you leave home so she doesn’t wake up all alone; getting her attention when she’s looking the other way; and teaching her some some sign language, her friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter said.

Though she may not do well with small children, she’ll be fine with older kids who understand she’s sometimes easily startled. Same goes for dogs–older, calmer dogs like Denali would be preferable companions for her.

Denali is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Because Empire Motors of Lansing has sponsored her adoption fee, it’s free to adopt Denali.

Find out more about this sweet girl by visiting here or by calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.