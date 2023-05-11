LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The author of “100 Things to Do in Lansing Before You Die” will be appearing at a book signing at Potter Park Zoo on Thursday.

The book-signing event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Amy Piper has traveled to 41 different countries but ended up being a tourist in her own city.

“I had a ticket to London in my pocket and the pandemic hit and it was like, well, now that I’m in Lansing — what am I gonna do?” Piper said.

“So, I decided to become a tourist in my own town.”

Piper found that Lansing has a lot to offer, and says the city has a small-town feel with big-town amenities.

“It is a way for you to get up off the couch and go out and explore the greater Lansing area and be able to have things to occupy your time,” Piper said.

According to Piper, people from other cities in Michigan are buying the book as well — specifically for their students at Michigan State University, so they can get out and explore in their free time.

Some of the places she mentioned in her book to occupy your time are:

#47: Enjoy a free summer concert

#92: Rent a kayak at River Town Adventures

# 63: Wiggle your toes in the sand at Rotary Park

88-90 Three nature centers in the area: Fenner Nature Center, Harris Nature Center and Woldumar Nature Center

Another cool feature of the book is you can use it as a “passport,” recording written memories in the white spaces.

Piper said she is currently writing “Secret Michigan: A Guide to The Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure,” which will be out in spring 2024.

Piper will be selling copies of the book for $17, and all profits from sales go to the zoo.

The event is for ages 21 and up.

Click here for more details on “100 Things to Do Before You Die in Lansing.”