Authorities: About 20 sickened by fumes from printer ink
ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -- - Authorities say that about 20 people were taken to hospitals after being sickened by fumes from spilled printer ink at an office park in southeastern Michigan.
The Ann Arbor Township Fire Department says the ink was found spilled atop a package that was delivered Tuesday to the Domino's Farms complex.
Those exposed to the fumes reported headaches and what the department described as other minor ailments. They were expected to recover.
