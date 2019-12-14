Authorities get involved after Lansing repair shop closes

People are left wondering when they will get their cars back after taking them to an auto body shop that closed its doors.

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — An auto body shop closed unexpectedly and it left people wondering when they will get their cars back. We have an update to a story we’ve been following since last week and we’re not the only ones looking into this.

The customers dropped their cars off at the Maaco on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and they don’t know when they will get their cars back, but one man is taking matters into his own hands.

“i’ve called last week and they just don’t answer the phone or if you get an answer a person replies we don’t know what’s going on down there,” said Conrad Morrison.

6 news has learned the Michigan Secretary of State has started it’s own investigation into this matter Morrison says he’s getting the attorney general’s office involved, too.

“This is for the consumer complaint division, said Morrison. “Hopefully that will help too to unlock these doors.”

Customers have been left in the dark for two weeks after a sign showed up on the front door that Maaco was closed and would re-open on Dec. 2. Morrison says the owner Doug Parks never returned to reopen the shop and his truck is trapped inside.

Morrison said, “My truck has a snow plow option on it and it has the snow plow fixtures and winter is here so i would like to have it.”

6 News spoke with a Maaco representative who says, “we are working diligently with local authorities and the building landlord to get customers’ vehicles back to them as soon as possible. we hope to have a resolution soon.”

Morrison says someone reached out to him from maaco and they plan to meet with him next week.

“I’m lucky that i have lawyer services because i’m a retired gm worker,” Morrison said. “I am gonna wait until we see what Maaco does for us next week. if they’re not satisfactory then I’m gonna make the phone call.

After some research we tracked down the owner of the building who is renting the space to Parks. He says he served parks with an eviction notice last Friday because parks hasn’t contacted him about this situation. He says the earliest he can get control of the building again is Jan. 8, but that’s not soon enough for Conrad.

“I was there really early on Monday because i thought new week, Monday maybe there will be somebody there to start the business up, but there was not,” said Morrison.