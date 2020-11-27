Authorities offering holiday shopping tips to stay safe

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Local authorities want to make sure holiday shoppers remain safe and are sharing tips to everybody in the mid-Michigan area.

The Meridian Township Police Department says you should try to shop during the day whenever possible.

If you are out and about at night, it is recommended that you park your car in a well-lit area of the parking lot and shop with a friend or family member.

When walking to and from your car, keep a close eye on your surroundings and belongings.

If you have valuables in your car, you should put them out of sight or in your trunk.

When leaving the store late, and you’re worried about your safety, ask an employee to walk you to your car.