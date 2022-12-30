LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New Year’s Day is the deadliest day of the year for drunk driving, according to a MoneyGeek analysis using data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The analysis also concluded that the odds that somebody will be drunk behind the wheel and cause a fatal accident on New Year’s Day is 116% higher relative to any other day.

Lansing Police Department Officer Anthony Vandevoorde said around the holidays, they see an increase in drinking.

According to the CDC, “32 people in the United States are killed every day in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired drive. That equals one death every 45 minutes.

On top of this holiday being the most dangerous day on the roads, the road conditions add another ‘slippery’ layer of opportunity for harming yourself or others on the roadway, Vandevoord said.

“Impaired driving reduces your ability to control a vehicle, on perfect roadways. Now, you add wet roadways, slippery roadways and you’re having to increase your stopping distance, you know different things like that- and you’re just adding another layer of opportunity or chance of harming yourself or others on the roadway,” he said.

In Michigan, causing another person’s death while driving intoxicated is considered a felony. If you are convicted, you face consequences and are likely to follow you for the rest of your life, he mentioned. You could spend up to 15 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines, Davis Law Group states.

This weekend, the Lansing police department will be increasing their enforcement for traffic violations, known as a “maximum enforcement period.”

During this period, LPD officers will be extra vigilant while patrolling the roads. They will be on the lookout for unsafe driving, high speeds, distracted driving, drunk driving, and more.

Vandevoord said this is to ensure all drivers on the road are safe this holiday season.