LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Early this morning, several fire trucks from the Lansing Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 200 block of Jones St.

The structure fire is believed to have happened sometime around 1:30 am. By the time 6 News arrived, the fire appeared to be contained within the house.

Five fire trucks were on site, and according to our crew member on the scene, residents within the home made it out of the house safely.

Currently the cause of the fire is unknown.