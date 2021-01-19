Authorities warning public about COVID-19 vaccine scams

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning people this morning about new scams involving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The main reminder is that you don’t have to pay for a place in line to get the vaccine and you don’t have to buy the vaccine either.

Providers will bill your insurance for the cost if you have insurance and if you don’t the fees will be waived.

The sheriff’s office encourages people to stick with reputable sources including the Health Department, Sparrow Hospital and Meijer pharmacies as the vaccine becomes available to more people over time.