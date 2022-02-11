GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the fifth day in a row, truckers taking part in the Freedom Convoy have blocked the Ambassador Bridge which connects Ontario to Detroit as a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. This has disrupted the flow of auto parts and other products between Canada and the United States.

As the disrupted transportation flow continues, many parts manufactures are looking for ways to keep their business going while also facing supply chain shortages.

“I haven’t seen any immediate impact, but it’s only going to be a matter of days (while) it kind of runs through the supply chain right now,” Mike Wall, IHS Markit Automotive analyst, said.

While parts manufacturers in West Michigan are looking for ways to continue working, some are turning to air freight to distribute their products.

“The challenge with air freight is you start getting into some pretty big components. You’re talking engines in some cases, so that’s not optimal. But for some of the smaller components in particular, it adds to the cost,” Wall said.

He says that while this solution is helping, it’s not the best option and adds cost which will have to be reimbursed by the customer.

In addition to increasing product costs, Wall says that some automakers are slowing shifts, shortening shifts or even shutting down plants for a period of time to try and “wait this out.”

“It’s not optimal. We’ve got to get some resolution to this,” Wall said.

On Thursday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Canadian authorities to quickly resolve the standoff and reopen Ambassador Bridge, which carries 25% of all trade between the two countries.

“I’m not going to get in to Canadian government policy but the fact of the matter is, this is compromising and jeopardizing many jobs in the state of Michigan,” Whitmer said while in Kentwood.

Just before 5 p.m. on Friday, a Canadian judge ordered the protester on the Ambassador Bridge to end the blockade, allowing the flow of goods between the countries to continue.

Once the bridge reopens, Wall says that manufacturing plants “should be able to fire things up and really start to recover this volume. The volume recovery though is probably going to come closer to Q2 or Q3 (quarter two or quarter three).”

~ News 8’s Joe LaFurgey contributed to this report.