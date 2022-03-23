LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dozens of people filled the entrance to the Senate chamber at the state Capitol today, demanding changes to no-fault auto insurance.

Protestors said changes to the auto no-fault law have slashed payments to their health care providers, driving many of those providers out of business and costing some of the car accident victims their lives.

They wrote letters to Republican State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, and Representative Jason Wentworth (R-Farwell).

They specifically wrote about their concerns with the policy.

Concerns like cutting reimbursement for medical providers and pay for caregivers.

Then, they lined up outside their offices and hand-delivered the letters.

The law firm, All Law, traveled from Dearborn to show their support.

“Families who are forced to leave their jobs to take care of their loved ones without getting compensation for it… They can’t make mortgage payments. It’s horrible… It’s the worst injustice like I’ve personally ever seen,” said CEO of At Law Michigan, Dewnya Bazzi.

Earlier this month, the Executive Director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan, told 6 News auto no-fault creates savings for Michigan drivers, provides choice and reduces fraud. Protestors at the Capitol beg to differ, and say they won’t stop till change is made.