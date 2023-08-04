LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Capital Area Humane Society posted a big ‘THANK YOU!’ on Facebook Friday to the Auto Value store in East Lansing.

The auto parts store donated parts that are needed to repair the humane society’s recently vandalized vehicles, the humane society wrote in the Facebook post.

“Words truly can’t describe how grateful we are for their kindness and generosity,” Capital Area Humane Society said.

In the post, the organization also thanked Mark Brewster of Classic Auto in Perry for offering to help repair the vans, and Tom Cole, who offered to help with transportation.

“We would also like to give a shout-out to the kind and caring people in our community who have sent well-wishes and offered to help,” the organization said.

Capital Area Humane Society said a vehicle entered its property and vandalized both of its transport vehicles early Wednesday morning, rendering them inoperable and impacting the ability to save animals.