Residents at Autumn Ridge in Lansing have less than a month to vacate after receiving a notice on their door.

According to notices posted by the City of Lansing, the apartment complex does not have a certificate of compliance.

That means it’s not up to code and it’s illegal to live there.

That notice was posted on the day before Thanksgiving.

Informing tenants that they had just over two months to move out

Now, that January 31 deadline is nearing.